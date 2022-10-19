Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $16,212,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.15. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,980,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $6,402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,980,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,935,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,229,175 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,899 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIX. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. KeyCorp cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

