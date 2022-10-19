Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sabre were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sabre in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 83.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sabre in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Sabre by 57.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Price Performance

SABR stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $657.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.71 million. Sabre’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,888 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,682.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

