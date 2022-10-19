Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,100 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Terex were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Terex by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 171,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Terex by 28.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 9.4% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Terex by 173.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 249,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 158,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.73.

TEX opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

