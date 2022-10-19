Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,449 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 69.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

VSCO opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $65.20.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 198.36%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

