Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,800 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHE LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth $77,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,591,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $101,000.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $99,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,379.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ATGE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

ATGE stock opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

