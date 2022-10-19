Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 500 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNN opened at $159.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.34 and its 200-day moving average is $142.84. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $116.77 and a 52-week high of $171.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.55.

LNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

