Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal by 51.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after buying an additional 112,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Universal by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,310,000 after buying an additional 89,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,957,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,820,000 after buying an additional 35,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,829,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,328,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Universal by 91.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 24,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stock Down 0.6 %

UVV opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $64.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.16.

Universal Dividend Announcement

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $429.82 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.99%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UVV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $72,259.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Articles

