O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $742.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $715.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $677.10. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $750.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $761.29.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,137.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,691. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

