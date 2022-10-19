Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 464,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,144 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Organovo worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. Organovo Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

