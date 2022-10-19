Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.68. 2,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 6,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.