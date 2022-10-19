Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.88. Approximately 355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16.

