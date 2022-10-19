Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 105,283 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth $104,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $72,750.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $527,754.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 688,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $72,750.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACB opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.26. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a current ratio of 11.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $35.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 147.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

