PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 6.6% during the second quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 249.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 36,894 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 881,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 334,424 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. 47.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $794.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

