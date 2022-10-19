Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 57,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 915,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.78. The firm has a market cap of $436.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.18.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.