Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 117 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in AGCO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in AGCO by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AGCO from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.69.

AGCO Stock Up 2.7 %

AGCO stock opened at $112.14 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.68.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

