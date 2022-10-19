Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,425 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 57.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 26.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 664.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

TC Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE TRP opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.