Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 206 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $200,159,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Pool by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in Pool by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.80.

Pool Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $318.90 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $300.00 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.06 and a 200 day moving average of $371.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.37 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

Insider Activity at Pool

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

