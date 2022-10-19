Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 535 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNK. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,599,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 288.8% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $89.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.20. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $109.46.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

