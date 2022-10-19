Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 96,296 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $2,549,918.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 3,479,696 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $89,602,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 501,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,922,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 96,296 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $2,549,918.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,922,074 shares of company stock worth $178,428,723 in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoubleVerify Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DV. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.54.

Shares of DV opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.85 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

