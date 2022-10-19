Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 5,658 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC stock opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.73.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

