Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 48.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,914 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,965,000 after buying an additional 1,352,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2,051.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after buying an additional 1,264,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,474 shares of company stock worth $681,729. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. Citigroup increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.11.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.