Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,673,887.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,673,887.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ NXST opened at $184.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.69 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXST. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.43.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

