Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,128 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOC. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 17,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 262.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on DOC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Articles

