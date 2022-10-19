Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 271 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $886,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 363,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $101.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $126.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day moving average is $93.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $2,958,646.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,385,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $5,497,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,432.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $2,958,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,706 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,001.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,755. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.