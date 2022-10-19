Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 271 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $886,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 363,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FN opened at $101.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $126.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day moving average is $93.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.10.
Insider Activity at Fabrinet
In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $2,958,646.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,385,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $5,497,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,432.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $2,958,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,706 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,001.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,755. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
Further Reading
