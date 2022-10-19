Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 504 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 80.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 492.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.54.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT opened at $115.46 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $109.66 and a one year high of $180.37. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

