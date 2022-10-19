Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 660 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $2,254,851 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.36. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

