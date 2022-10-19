Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 713 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $84,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $101.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $88.96 and a one year high of $122.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.43 and a 200 day moving average of $113.40.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $816.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.88.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

