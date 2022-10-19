Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 7,923 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,191,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,409 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in ASE Technology by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,581,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after acquiring an additional 779,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ASE Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,026,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,999,000 after acquiring an additional 732,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ASE Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,322,000 after acquiring an additional 606,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ASE Technology by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,590,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 419,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

ASE Technology Trading Down 4.6 %

ASX opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 27.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

