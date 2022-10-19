Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $253.00 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.48 and a 52 week high of $263.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

