Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.69, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.38 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.55.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. Research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Match Group to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

