Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after buying an additional 149,693 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Workiva by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,466,000 after buying an additional 362,293 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,773,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,516,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Workiva by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,272,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,149,000 after buying an additional 102,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Workiva by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,099,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,776,000 after buying an additional 167,320 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Stock Performance

WK stock opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $75.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.