Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,375.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

NYSE RNR opened at $146.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.77 and its 200 day moving average is $144.36. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

