Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 26.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Omnicell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $79.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.31. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Omnicell’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.88.

Omnicell Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

