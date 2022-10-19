Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $353,000 Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Carter’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 750,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,275 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 134,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth about $25,761,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.83. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $111.17. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRI. UBS Group decreased their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

