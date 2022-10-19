Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $362,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $264,189,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,758,000 after buying an additional 1,133,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2,844.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,106,000 after buying an additional 997,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after buying an additional 927,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $106,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.31.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

