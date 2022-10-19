Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.78.

Allegion Trading Up 1.8 %

ALLE opened at $95.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $137.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.68.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

