Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,157,000 after buying an additional 824,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,827,000 after purchasing an additional 136,976 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,054,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $361.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $448.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.67 and its 200-day moving average is $291.38.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.10.

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total transaction of $1,040,292.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,580 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

