Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $232.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $118.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $304.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.22 and its 200-day moving average is $159.11.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

