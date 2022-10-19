Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 184.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Robert Half International by 111.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CL King cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Robert Half International Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average is $85.82.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.