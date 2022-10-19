Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $410,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Exelon by 62,900.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 251.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 195.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Exelon by 2,068.8% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.63.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

