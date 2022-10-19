Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,009,510,000 after purchasing an additional 156,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 912.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 171,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,772,000 after purchasing an additional 154,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 107,621 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $33,345,506. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $540.21 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $686.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $590.20 and its 200-day moving average is $587.54.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.14.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

