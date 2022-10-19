Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $416,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $851,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 55.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,091,000 after buying an additional 396,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $61.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

