Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.19.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

