Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.3 %

AOS stock opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

