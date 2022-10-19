Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE BAM opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.01. The company has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,788,416 shares of company stock worth $107,722,892 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

