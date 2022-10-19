Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 27.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 16.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 37.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silvergate Capital Trading Down 22.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Silvergate Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.54.

NYSE:SI opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.25. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.32 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 45.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.