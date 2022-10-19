Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $381,000 in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 40,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYT. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 185,931 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 319,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 181,432 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 280,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 150,583 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 357,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 145,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 195,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 120,137 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE HYT opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $12.48.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

