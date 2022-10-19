Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,066 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 19.2% during the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 99.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 752,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,501,000 after acquiring an additional 375,264 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 285.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 27.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 142,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PEAK opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 292.69%.

PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

