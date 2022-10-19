Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,425 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 28.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 9.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 40.5% during the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSY shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

BSY stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $62.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 39,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,490,903.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,344,171 shares in the company, valued at $506,411,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 39,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,490,903.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,344,171 shares in the company, valued at $506,411,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $2,885,948.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,731,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,014,186.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,591 shares of company stock worth $18,793,163 over the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

