Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 651 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 212.4% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Carrier Global by 10.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 254,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Carrier Global by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Carrier Global by 58.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 123,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.77.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

